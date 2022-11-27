Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue.

The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved.

We haven’t been able to get a condition on the driver. The report shows he’s a 39-year-old man.

