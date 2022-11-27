Crowds hit the town for Small Business Saturday in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes deals, promotions, and shopping.

“It’s really an incentive to get people out and shopping in the community, and spend that money locally,” said Kelsey Hargis, Community Enrichment Officer for Independence Bank.

As Henderson geared up for Small Business Saturday, the Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Independence Bank to give away 400 bags -- filled with coupons and promotions to promote shopping local.

“We were giving away yesterday, we gave a bunch out this morning,” Hargis said. “This is all that is left, about 10 or so.”

The incentive helps businesses in the area attract new customers. Businesses like Falcon Creek Boutique, who just moved into their Henderson store front back in September.

“We know, that from experience, when you move your business to an area where people are in the mindset to shop, that it’s going to help your business,” said Falcon Creek Boutique Co-Owner Joanna Odum.

Odum and her husband have run their children’s clothing boutique for over three years in Madisonville. However, this was their first Small Business Saturday at their new Henderson location.

“People are continually coming in and supporting and finding our store, and we’re adding a lot of new customers to our system. It’s just been a really good experience in Henderson,” Odum said.

Across the twin bridges to Evansville, the scene wasn’t much different.

“I believe in supporting your local people so the economy is good in Evansville,” one shopper said. “Vendors that are out on the sidewalk that come to events just like this. It’s unusual things and things you don’t see everyday.”

Other shoppers said the in-person aspect of the day enriches the experience.

“I came because I’m learning about more local vendors and craft people here,” another shopper said. “I’ve learned a lot today and I just love getting out for this particular event.”

Shop owners rely on Saturday’s business, and the holiday season, to support their business’ yearly outlook.

Josh Armstrong, President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, says 67 cents from every dollar spent locally in Evansville stays within the city.

It’s important to keep in mind that most of these deals run throughout the holiday season, so it isn’t too late to cash in on some of those deals, and keep your money here in the Tri-State.

