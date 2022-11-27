Birthday Club
A brief rest from the rain before it returns later this week

11/24 14 First Alert
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms which rolled in last night and stretched into today will make way for a relatively clear day tomorrow before an incoming cold front will bring more rain to the tri-state on Tuesday night.

After lingering rain from last night’s storms moved out of the area, temperatures peaked in the mid-50s today. We expect them to fall to the upper 30s overnight.

A high-pressure system moving overhead Monday will push out the rain and a portion of the clouds, but the break won’t last long. A low-pressure system and cold front will move in on its heels, bringing back rain and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday night.

Tuesday will also be a warm day, with the low-pressure system pulling up air from the south, causing our temperature to peak in the mid-60s.

Once those storms pass, it will remain partly cloudy for much of the remainder of the week, with our next chance of rain coming over the weekend.

