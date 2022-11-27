Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Dispatch: Reported shooting in Henderson
Man shot in Henderson
Police lights generic.
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
Issac Beck and Davion Hannah
2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Motorcycle generic
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
Justin Osborne
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
Shots fired at Evansville home