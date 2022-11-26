Small business owners prep for ‘Small Business Saturday’ across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season consistently appeals to consumers, and businesses of all shapes and sizes look to capitalize on that opportunity.

The biggest shopping time of the year is usually characterized by Black Friday, but a lot of local owners look ahead to “Small Business Saturday.”

“Tomorrow we will be wall to wall all day it’s amazing,” said Sara Rhoades, owner of The Confectionery.

“Small Business Saturday” started in 2010 to try and market the shops that are competing with mega stores.

As important as Black Friday is for corporations, so is the holiday season for small business owners.

“It’s crucial,” Rhoades said. “The whole month of November and December are crucial for the whole rest of the year.”

In Evansville, West Franklin Street has a lot of small businesses in a small stretch. It’s a location that ‘Philthy’ store owner Phil Ashenbremer has capitalized on for two years now.

“It’s one of the coolest streets in town regarding foot traffic, and small businesses as well,” Ashenbremer said.

‘Philthy’ is a curated vintage clothing and accessory store. Ashenbremer says business has been great throughout his time on West Franklin.

“I’m trying to clear out inventory, because I’m outgrowing this space, and I’m just trying to refresh inventory in the shop,” Ashenbremer said.

As much as business exists on the west side of Evansville, shop owners in the nooks and crannies throughout the city hope for a big customer base come Saturday.

“[We are] Not in necessarily a business section of the city, [which] does kind of make things a bit tricky,” Rhoades said.

The Confectionery is on Lincoln Avenue, which lies on the east side of the city. Rhoades’ shop has four employees, and a family, that lean on the business staying open.

“It really will depend on how well we do in the next two months to see moving forward how everything will go,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades is hopeful this holiday season will continue to be good for her business. She also hopes people shop at both the west and east sides of Evansville.

“I hope they expand their horizons, because there’s a lot of us tucked in here and there that are doing the same things,” Rhoades said. “[We are] doing special and unique things to make Evansville a beautiful, happy, unique place to be.”

There are multiple small business events happening throughout the Tri-State November 26, including ones in Evansville, Owensboro, and Henderson.

