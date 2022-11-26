Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: WB Lloyd closed at Burkhardt
Jacob Butler.
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
Police lights generic.
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
Masonville home catches fire on Thanksgiving
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
KSP offering sale on Trooper Teddy Bears
KSP offering sale on Trooper Teddy Bears
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event