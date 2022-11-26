Birthday Club
Man in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson

Issac Beck
Issac Beck(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say there was more than one shooting Friday night in Henderson.

They say one happened earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Clay Street.

Officers say no one was hit.

Police say 18-year-old Issac Beck was arrested and charged with Assault and Wanton Endangerment. He was booked into jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

The jail website shows he’s due in court Tuesday.

It was later in the evening that police were called to Garfield Ave. after a separate shooting.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

