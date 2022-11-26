Birthday Club
KSP offering sale on Trooper Teddy Bears

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they’ll be offering up a sale on their Trooper Teddy Bears.

According to KSP, the bears are available at a discounted price for Black Friday, and the sales will be available all the way through the holiday weekend.

The bears can shipped, or picked up at any post.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the outreach program, allowing troopers to provide teddy bears to children who have been in traumatic situation such as car crashes, child sexual abuse cases, or dealing with a terminal illness.

