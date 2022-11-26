Birthday Club
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - On December 2, Kentucky State Police Officers and some other volunteers, are asking you to come out and “Cram the Cruiser.”

According to a press release, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public can come out and help KSP cram their cruiser full of non-perishable food items to help local families with holiday meals.

The cruiser will be parked outside of the Walmart in Hartford.

