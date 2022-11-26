EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro.

The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January.

The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out.

Convention Center General Manager Jeff Esposito said Black Friday was the perfect time to bring back Energy on Ice.

“It’s just a good time to get out of the house, work off that turkey and come and ice skate with us,” says Esposito.

Energy on Ice is all a part of Owensboro’s Hometown Christmas series of events.

From Black Friday to Christmas events like this will be available to anyone.

Skating admission costs $8 and $10 if you want to rent skates.

Skating hours are:

Fridays – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays – 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday – Thursday – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (December 19-22 Only)

Energy on Ice is going to have special theme nights throughout the season like “Glow Night” on Saturday.

