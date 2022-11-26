Dispatch: Reported shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to reports of a shooting.

According to dispatch, the reported shooting happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue.

Officials say this is an active scene.

Our crews on scene say Henderson Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

We will update you as the story develops.

