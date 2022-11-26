Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Reported shooting in Henderson

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to reports of a shooting.

According to dispatch, the reported shooting happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue.

Officials say this is an active scene.

Our crews on scene say Henderson Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

We will update you as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFIE Traffic Alert
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
Police lights generic.
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
Jacob Butler.
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
Father Bernie Etienne
Evansville Diocese Priest returns to ministry after sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Sign outside of The Confectionery on Lincoln Ave. in Evansville, IN
Small business owners prep for ‘Small Business Saturday’ across the Tri-State
KSP offering sale on Trooper Teddy Bears
KSP offering sale on Trooper Teddy Bears
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
Kentucky State Police to host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event