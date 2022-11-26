Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family.

Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.

Apollo High School students helped lend a hand by way of creating a banner and volunteering at the fundraiser.

“He’s helped me out a lot and just to be able to help him back is kind of like paying him back for something ya know,” said Blood drive volunteer and Apollo High School Senior, Daniel Gregg.

Gregg says he’s known Leohr for just about his entire life, and says once he learned about what Leohr was going through he wanted to help him in anyway he could.

Gregg is among several other students from Apollo High School that share this same mindset.

Jack Ellis, Apollo High School Junior, also volunteered at the blood drive.

He says although he didn’t know Leohr personally, he still felt compelled to volunteer because it just felt right.

”You don’t get a whole lot of opportunities in smaller towns like this and the ability to do something that could have literally international consequence is a big deal,” said Ellis. “And I grew up on community service my mom works at the blood center its part of my life.”

Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center officials says giving blood and singing up to be a bone marrow donor only takes a moment, but it could change someone’s life forever.

Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is receiving blood donations for the Leohr family until he comes back home in January.

Click here for details on how you can donate the Jonathan Leohr.

