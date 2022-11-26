A cloudy day will lead to rain overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It will get increasingly cloudy today until rain rolls across the tri-state from southwest to northeast late tonight and stretching into Sunday morning. Sunday’s anticipated high is 55°, and we expect the temperature to drop barely into the 40s that night, well above our average for this time of year.

The rain, along with the chance of isolated thunderstorms, will pass around mid-day. The low-pressure system overhead that brought them into the area will pass off to our east, meaning the skies will clear as we move into the afternoon and evening on Monday.

Clear conditions won’t last, since another low-pressure system will roll in on Tuesday, bringing another day with clouds and rain. Prior to reaching us, the system will also draw up warm air from the south, bringing Tuesday’s high temperature into the mid-60s. In the days after it passes, our high temperatures will sit closer to our average for this time of year, 52°, and our lows will drop below freezing the nights of Thursday and Friday.

