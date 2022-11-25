Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land

By Steve Mehling
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction.

Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now.

Chairman Zach Fleenor says a group of Nut Clubbers come out the morning after Thanksgiving and put the display up.

The event took a brief hiatus during the pandemic.

Fleenor gave us a preview of what community members can look forward to.

”Santa, some extra guests. I think Buzz Lightyear, Paw Patrol, some other characters will be out here - cookies, hot chocolate for all of the kids. Everyone gets a free picture with Santa, and yeah it’s a good time,” said Fleenor.

Entrance is free to everyone, and it’ll be open starting December 10.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

