US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after he reportedly went overboard.(Carnival Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (CNN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Carnival Cruise passenger from the Gulf of Mexico after he went overboard from the cruise ship the Carnival Valor.

He was found responsive, given medical treatment and flown to New Orleans where EMS was waiting for him.

The ship departed New Orleans Wednesday.

The Coast Guard got the call Thursday afternoon after the passenger’s sister reported him missing at 12 p.m., saying he was last seen late the previous evening.

The cruise ship helped with search and rescue Thursday afternoon and then was cleared to continue on to Cozumel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

