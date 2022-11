EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.

Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is closed at Burkhardt once a wrecker arrived for a broken down vehicle.

They say there is not a wreck, but it is impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.

