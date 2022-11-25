Traffic Alert: 2nd St. closed in Henderson after DUI crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams are closed.

They say there was a DUI crash and power lines are down.

Officials believe the road will be shut down until approximately 6 a.m.

Police say a driver has been arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.

They say no one was hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.