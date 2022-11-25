Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: 2nd St. closed in Henderson after DUI crash

Newscast Recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams are closed.

They say there was a DUI crash and power lines are down.

Officials believe the road will be shut down until approximately 6 a.m.

Police say a driver has been arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.

They say no one was hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Butler.
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
Heather Teague
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head

Latest News

Traffic Alert: 2nd St. closed in Henderson after DUI crash
Traffic Alert: 2nd St. closed in Henderson after DUI crash
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple
United Caring Services Shelter provides Thanksgiving dinner and shelter
Inside Look: United Caring Services Shelter’s Thanksgiving dinner