Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is now open for the holiday season.

The Fantasy of Lights is open through New Year’s Eve at Garvin Park.

It’s the 29th annual display.

The display is a mile-long slow drive through the park, with dozens of light displays, sponsored by community partners.

The event is hosted by Easter Seals, and runs through January 1.

