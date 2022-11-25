Birthday Club
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open

By Monica Watkins and Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is now open for the holiday season.

The Fantasy of Lights is open through New Year’s Eve at Garvin Park.

It’s the 29th annual display.

The display is a mile-long slow drive through the park, with dozens of light displays, sponsored by community partners.

The event is hosted by Easter Seals, and runs through January 1.

Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights officially open
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official 'Live Like Logan' Day