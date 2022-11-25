Rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a cloudy, damp start to the day, sunshine broke through this afternoon and helped push our temperatures into the low to mid 50s. We will fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the low 30s by early Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.

Those clear skies won’t last long. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday, but most of the daylight hours look dry, then rain will spread across our region from southwest to northeast Saturday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Rain is likely Saturday night, and some heavy rain or an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected. Low temperatures will be about 15° warmer than average for this time of year, only falling into the upper 40s.

Scattered rain will carry over into Sunday morning. The bulk of the rain will move out by about midday, but a few isolated showers may still be possible through the afternoon. Sunday will also be breezy with winds from the west-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will clear early Monday morning, and most of Monday will be sunny but a little cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Once again, those clear skies will not last long. Another weather system brings us more clouds Tuesday, and rain returns Tuesday afternoon and evening, continuing through the night and into Wednesday morning. Right now, it does look like we will get a few thunderstorms from this system, but I am not sure how strong they will be. We will continue to monitor the potential for severe weather over the next few days.

That weather system will also bring some noticeable temperature changes. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s, but Wednesday will be one of those odd days when we will hit a high temperature in the low to mid 50s Wednesday morning, then our temperatures will drop back through the 40s throughout the day.

Thursday is the first day of December, and it will definitely have a crisp, December feel to it with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 40s despite plenty of sunshine!

