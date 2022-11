EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new restaurant in Evansville opening Black Friday.

It’s Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ located on West Franklin Street near Second Avenue.

That’s the old Dairy Queen building.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

They are drive-thru only from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the morning.

