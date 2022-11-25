Birthday Club
Mater Dei scores first in state final

Mater Dei at the state final 11/25/22
Mater Dei at the state final 11/25/22(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WFIE) - Mater Dei is back at the IHSAA 2A state championship game for the second straight season against the same opponent, Andrean.

[PREVIEW: Mater Dei to face Andrean in IHSAA 2A state championship rematch]

The game is underway now, but is only available in person at Lucas Oil or by paying a fee on the ISHAA website.

You can keep an eye on the scoreboard on the 14 Sports App.

Tamar Sher and Aaron Hancock are tweeting at the game.

