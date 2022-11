EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville is getting in the Christmas Spirit.

Deck the Park is underway nightly through the January 1.

It’s a two mile drive thru light display at Madisonville City Park with lots of tunnels and displays.

There are also Christmas photo ops.

Admission is free from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

