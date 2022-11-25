Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving.

Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.

Robertson says they weren’t able to give out food for the past two years due to Covid-19, but on Thursday they were able to do so.

”The least we can do is sacrifice a portion of our Thanksgiving day,” Robertson said. “A group of us every year, except during COVID, have been down here to try to make somebodies day a little bit brighter on thanksgiving day.”

The church handed out meals from noon until 3 p.m.

