Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In spirit of the holiday, Liberty Mission Baptist Church handed out free meals to those in need for Thanksgiving.

Pastor Todd Robertson says he first started providing meals on Thanksgiving a few years ago when he noticed food pantries in the area were closed on the holiday.

Robertson says they weren’t able to give out food for the past two years due to Covid-19, but on Thursday they were able to do so.

”The least we can do is sacrifice a portion of our Thanksgiving day,” Robertson said. “A group of us every year, except during COVID, have been down here to try to make somebodies day a little bit brighter on thanksgiving day.”

The church handed out meals from noon until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Jacob Butler.
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open
Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals
Liberty Mission Baptist Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights officially open
Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet
Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet