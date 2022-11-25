Inside Look: United Caring Services Shelter’s Thanksgiving dinner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Services Shelter fed around 90 people on Thursday, according to volunteers.

UCSS volunteers say anyone in need of shelter and a home-cooked meal got the chance to have both at the facility.

A shelter resident, Mennis Logan said this was his first time staying at the shelter, and he’s grateful to know people are taking time out to bring joy to those at UCSS.

“I’m thankful to be alive, and I’m really thankful for the food that they’re preparing for us today. God is good,” said Logan.

The shelter served traditional Thanksgiving food like turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and slices of pie.

According to Evansville’s Aurora nonprofit for homelessness, there are currently more then 300 homeless people in the city.

Kristopher Patterson is one of the homeless people that received a Thanksgiving meal from the shelter.

He says he recently moved back to the city and is trying to get back on his feet.

“I’m thankful to have a place like this to come to when times are hard. It’s good to be able to have something to fall back on,” said Patterson. “I just don’t know what else I would do without some place like this right now currently.”

This years Thanksgiving might almost be over, but the people who participated in the festive meal say the impact of the service they received from the shelter will not be forgotten.

