MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving.

It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court.

Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

