Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports.

Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

They say an officer spotted a speeding car on E. Michigan. They say the driver continued driving recklessly and almost rear ended an EPD vehicle.

Police say there were able to pull over the driver, 30-year-old Christopher Langley. They say he got out of the car, but ignored them and starred off into the distance.

Eventually, they say he agreed to field sobriety test, but was unable to complete them.

Police say he also had expired plates.

In another case, police say there were several calls about a reckless driver around 10 p.m. Thanksgiving night in the area of Highway 41 and Lynch Rd.

Officers say they found the car, off the road in a ditch, and the driver getting into a truck driven by someone else.

Police pulled the truck over, and say 22-year-old Alejandro Marin admitted to being the driver of the car.

They say he was too intoxicated for field sobriety, and had a .235 BAC.

Just after midnight Friday morning, police say a car was found parked in the grass by an office on W. Tennessee St.

Officers say 55-year-old Christopher McLeod was passed out behind the wheel. They say he was highly intoxicated and was taken to the hospital.

