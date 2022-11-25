Birthday Club
Evansville and Owensboro holding ‘Small Business Saturday’ event

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is Small Business Saturday.

Lots of local shops are participating all across the Tri-State.

In downtown Evansville, there will be maps in front of 318 Main Street starting at 9 a.m.

They will list all the shops with deals, and there will be local musicians playing throughout the route.

Shop Owensboro gets underway at 9 a.m.

It’s at Independence Bank on Frederica Street.

The first 500 people will get a “Shop Owensboro” bag. You can then use it all week to support those small businesses.

There are coupons and discounts for a long list of businesses in the bag.

