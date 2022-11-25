Birthday Club
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?

Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems.

Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University.

According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York.

An article from Purdue says she was part of a team tasked with creating an instant stuffing product. That was in the 70s.

Siems’ name is the first of four team members listed on the parent documents.

According to Purdue, she moved back to Newburgh after retiring.

