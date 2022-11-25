Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Clouds to Sun

Newscast Recording
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds with scattered drizzle then clearing skies this afternoon with high temps in the mid-50s. Tonight, partly cloudy and colder as low temps drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday, partly sunny early then mostly cloudy and breezy during the afternoon as high temps settle in the upper 50s. Saturday night, showers likely with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday, morning showers then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. High temps in the mid-50s as northwest winds gust 20 to 30 miles an hour.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Butler.
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
Heather Teague
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head

Latest News

11/25 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/25 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/24 14 First Alert
11/24 14 First Alert
11/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Clearing skies on Black Friday, more rain likely this weekend
11/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Happy Thanksgiving