Clouds to Sun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds with scattered drizzle then clearing skies this afternoon with high temps in the mid-50s. Tonight, partly cloudy and colder as low temps drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday, partly sunny early then mostly cloudy and breezy during the afternoon as high temps settle in the upper 50s. Saturday night, showers likely with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday, morning showers then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. High temps in the mid-50s as northwest winds gust 20 to 30 miles an hour.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.