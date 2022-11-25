Birthday Club
2 sex offenders sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say 43-year-old Jason E. Jolley, of Evansville, was sentenced to 70 months (nearly 6 years) in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and receive sexually explicit materials involving children and distribution of sexually explicit materials involving children.

They also say 50-year-old Scott J. Spear, of Newburgh, pled guilty to conspiring with Jolley to distribute the child sexual abuse materials and was sentenced in October to 5 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, between January 15, 2016, and February 1, 2016, Jolley and Spear communicated with each other using email.

During their communications, both Jolley and Spear discussed their mutual interest in finding and viewing sexually explicit material involving children.

Authorities say Jolley and Spear also sent images to each other depicting the sexual abuse of children.

They say in Novemeber 2016, Jolley used the Kik Messenger app to distribute an image depicting a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct to an undercover law enforcement officer in Washington D.C.

Officials say the images distributed and received by Jolley and Spear included depictions of the sexual abuse of pre-pubescent children.

