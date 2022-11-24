Princeton fire damages home under construction, crews investigating

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are working to find out what started a fire at a Princeton home on Wednesday night.

They say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Mill Street near the roundabout.

Officials say it appeared to have started in the back of the house, which was under construction.

According to fire crews, the house had heavy smoke and fire damage.

Officials say no one was home, and not injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.