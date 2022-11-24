Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro football prepares for 5A semifinal rematch with Lexington Douglass

Owensboro football prepares for 5A semifinal rematch with Lexington Douglass
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Just one win away from clinching a berth in the state championship game, the Owensboro football team will play against a familiar opponent in the state playoffs on Friday night.

[RELATED: Mater Dei to face Andrean in IHSAA 2A state championship rematch]

The Red Devils are heading east to take on Lexington Douglass in the Class 5A semifinals.

Both teams have met the last three seasons with a spot in the state finals on the line. Owensboro has come away victorious over the Broncos only once in those previous three games, but the familiarity and their opponent and surroundings have the Red Devils feeling confident about this year’s matchup.

“The biggest factor there is not even the scheme, it’s familiarity when it comes to just knowing what the locker room is like before you get there, and what the set-up is like before you get there and what the sideline is like and what to expect,” Owensboro head football coach Jay Fallin said. “The familiarity of doing it allows you to concentrate on what matters. Offensively, they don’t run a lot of different plays, but they do what they do really well and they do it out of as many different formations and personnel groupings as you’ll ever see a high school team do.”

“They’re just a great team, they’re very disciplined, we’re very disciplined too,” Owensboro senior wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Pendleton said. “We’re just gonna see who can limit the mistakes. We know it’s gonna be a battle, so we’re just gonna have to dig in and do what it takes. We worked so hard for this.”

Owensboro and Lexington Douglass kick off at 5 p.m. CST on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Jacob Butler.
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests

Latest News

H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: So. Spencer vs. Tecumseh
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: So. Spencer vs. Tecumseh
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: So. Spencer vs. Tecumseh
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: So. Spencer vs. Tecumseh
Owensboro football prepares for 5A semifinal rematch with Lexington Douglass
Owensboro football prepares for 5A semifinal rematch with Lexington Douglass
Mater Dei to face Andrean in IHSAA 2A State Championship rematch
Mater Dei to face Andrean in IHSAA 2A state championship rematch