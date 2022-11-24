Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

NTSB releases information on Evansville plane crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released more information on the seconds before a plane crash-landed on Helfrich Hill Golf Course.

According to a new report, the pilot of the plane notified Evansville Regional Airport the engine of the aircraft was running rough.

The report reads that seconds later the engine failed.

Air Traffic Control tried to divert the plane onto a nearby grass airstrip, then lost all communication with the pilot.

The new report shows the plane traveled over 200 feet after crashing. Two of the four people onboard were injured.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
Jacob Butler.
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Princeton fire damages home under construction
Princeton fire damages home under construction, crews investigating
Community helps blind Evansville veteran one day after losing belongings in robbery
Community helps blind Evansville veteran one day after losing belongings in robbery
Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving
Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving
All hands were on deck to get food ready for Thanksgiving.
Family of Weinbach explosion victims giving free Thanksgiving meals after tragic loss