NTSB releases information on Evansville plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released more information on the seconds before a plane crash-landed on Helfrich Hill Golf Course.

According to a new report, the pilot of the plane notified Evansville Regional Airport the engine of the aircraft was running rough.

The report reads that seconds later the engine failed.

Air Traffic Control tried to divert the plane onto a nearby grass airstrip, then lost all communication with the pilot.

The new report shows the plane traveled over 200 feet after crashing. Two of the four people onboard were injured.

