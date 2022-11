EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is coming to West Franklin Street in Evansville.

Noche Tequila and Tacos will be located at 2215 W. Franklin St.

The owner is also the owner of The Landing, Rooftop, Birdies and Pips Pub.

The architect for the project is hoping for the new eatery to be open in mid-2023.

