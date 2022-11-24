Birthday Club
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing

Heather Teague
Heather Teague(14news)
By Jill Lyman and 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene.

Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.

A suspect in the case, Marvin Dill, killed himself as investigators went to his home to question him. Teague has created an online petition hoping the Governor will order the testing to be done.

Kentucky State Police say they are in the process of moving forward with the testing.

