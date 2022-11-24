Birthday Club
Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving

By Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving celebrations begin this week, Logan’s Promise wants you to get home safe.

The non-profit group was created to prevent drunk driving following the death of Logan Brown. During the holidays, the organization provides a code to get a discounted safe ride home through Lyft.

This weekend’s code is “SAFEGIVING2022″.

The code will cover up to $25 of a ride between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It’s available for any person who lives in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson and Posey Counties.

Charles Brown, Logan’s father, created this initiative to give as many opportunities to keep families together.

“Everything we do is for you to be able to go out and enjoy your time with your family – to be able to know that it’s on us,” Charles said. “These times a year, that’s what it’s about. For us to be able to see you to enjoy your time, that’s what we enjoy from our organization – is to know that we were able to help somewhat.”

Non-profit leaders say that Thanksgiving is the second-highest holiday out of the whole year for people to use codes from Logan’s Promise for rides home.

