Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The day before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Whether flying or driving, almost 55 million Americans are expected to travel, according to AAA.

In 2021, Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says more than 2,400 wrecks happened in Indiana during the Thanksgiving travel period.

Out of those 479 people were hurt, and 11 people were killed on the highway.

Sgt. Ringle says they continue to see issues like drinking and driving and even distracted driving during the holidays.

He says people should have a plan to get home safely if they’re going to drink, and put the phone down while driving. Ringle also says if you’re traveling north and may run into snow, make sure you have all the necessary things in your car and have a plan.

He says in general, make sure you have that winter survival kit in your car during the winter months.

