Tri-State holiday shoppers face inflated prices following pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers across the country are going from store to store in search of their favorite Thanksgiving items. Grocery store officials say they haven’t recovered from the supply chain shortage since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wesselman’s shoppers had few complaints about the widespread supply chain issues affecting what food is on the shelves.

Tim Door was one of those shoppers looking to grab last-minute items for his Thanksgiving spread. Although he found everything he was looking for, Door says he couldn’t avoid inflated food prices.

“It went up about by at least 30% compared to what we’ve had, but you know, the price of fuel and all so I understand it,” said Door.

According to the United States Drug and Food Administration, in some cases, the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock.

Local grocery store officials say they are doing what they can to keep the shelves stocked and their customers happy.

Wesselman’s says they will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. They say they will be back open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.