Happy Thanksgiving

11/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind.  Tonight, cloudy with light rain likely as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny as high temps ease into the mid-50s. Friday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon as high temps remain in the upper 50s to 60-degrees.

