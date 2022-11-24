Happy Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Tonight, cloudy with light rain likely as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny as high temps ease into the mid-50s. Friday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon as high temps remain in the upper 50s to 60-degrees.

