Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of ‘Sauced’ to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet.

This was the sixth year the restaurant has done the event, around 75 volunteers helped organizers out.

Local businesses like Mo’s House, Bokeh Lounge and Walton’s among others donated to the event to help put it on.

Owner, Scott Schymik says the event is for everyone, whether you don’t have family in town or have a huge family.

“It’s just a sense of community and everybody has a good time,” Schymik said. “There’s smiles on everybody’s faces. And some people are alone on the holidays, so they don’t have that opportunity to be alone here. It’s very welcoming and there’s a lot of fellowship.”

Schymik says when they first started the event, they were serving around 100 people. On Thursday, they served around 400 people.

