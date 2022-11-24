Community helps blind Evansville veteran one day after losing belongings in robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department told 14 News on Tuesday that a veteran by the name of Ron Williams was robbed, and most of his belongings were cleared from his home.

On Wednesday, Williams now has truckloads of new belongings, and our crews were there to see him receive them.

A lot can change in 24 hours. For Williams, he went from being robbed, to having everything and more replaced for him, all thanks to the kindness and generosity of the Tri-State community.

“I’m a veteran, I’m a blind veteran,” Williams said. “This is what I look through to survive.”

Williams says he ran an errand and when he got back, everything he owned was gone.

“Every single thing I had,” Williams said. “No plates, no cups, no silverware, no towels, no wash rags, no dish soap, no cleaning supplies.”

When authorities in Evansville found out about what happened, they jumped into action.

“The community, we’ve had several donations,” EPD Sgt. William Shirley said. “Clothing items, we’ve had food, dinners brought over just to see the community outreach come together for someone that they don’t know. It’s a sight to see.”

Even though not everything worked out quite like Williams hoped it would, including bonding his son out of jail in time for the holiday, people in Evansville are hoping that this gesture means things are looking up for Williams and his family.

“Thank you, thank you so very much,” Williams said. “You are a human being, you have a tough job but when you take that badge off and when you go home, you’re just like me.”

For those who would like to donate, Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says you can bring those donations to dispatch or EPD.

