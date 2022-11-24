Clearing skies on Black Friday, more rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a sort of gray and gloomy-looking Thanksgiving across the Tri-State with cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. Despite that, high temperatures ranged from the mid 50s to low 60s in most locations, although it was a little cooler in Illinois where the rain hit earlier in the day.

Our skies will remain cloudy with a few spotty showers possible overnight and into early Friday morning. A few early birds may get caught in some brief rain, but most Black Friday shoppers will stay dry. We will even get some sunshine Friday afternoon! Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 40s by early Friday morning, but cooler air will flow in from the northwest throughout the day, so we will only climb about 10° into the mid 50s Friday afternoon.

Saturday will start out mostly clear with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day as our next weather system moves in from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Scattered rain is likely Saturday evening, overnight, and through Sunday morning. Our skies will then gradually clear as we head into Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Sunday and low 50s Monday.

Another weather system brings us additional rain chances from Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, but we are not expecting severe weather at this time.

The warm front from that system will push our temperatures into the low 60s Tuesday, but the cold front will quickly follow on Wednesday. Wednesday will probably be one of those odd days when we hit our high temperature in the morning, topping out in the low to mid 50s, then we will fall back into the 40s that afternoon as the cooler air behind that cold front takes over.

As that system moves out, it will leave us with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 40s for the first day of December on Thursday.

