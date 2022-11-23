Women’s Fund of Warrick Co. awarded grants to four organizations

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Fund of Warrick County has been awarded $28,000 in grants to four service organizations.

This year’s recipients are Holly’s House, the Lampion Center, Isaiah 1:17 project, and the YWCA of Evansville.

Established in 2008, the Women’s Fund’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Warrick County.

Since it began it’s provided almost $250,000 total in grants.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.