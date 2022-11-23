Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Women’s Fund of Warrick Co. awarded grants to four organizations

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Fund of Warrick County has been awarded $28,000 in grants to four service organizations.

This year’s recipients are Holly’s House, the Lampion Center, Isaiah 1:17 project, and the YWCA of Evansville.

Established in 2008, the Women’s Fund’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Warrick County.

Since it began it’s provided almost $250,000 total in grants.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 41
Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
Destiny Thomas
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
26-year-old Marcus Ellard
VCSO: Man facing sex crime charges after police find child porn on phone
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

Latest News

Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.
HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
Business’ ban together to bring a free Thanksgiving meal to families in Evansville
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families