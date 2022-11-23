Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities say several are dead following a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. That happened overnight.

They say the suspect is also dead.

Family, friends and a TV station in Charlotte, North Carolina are mourning the loss of a TV Meteorologist and pilot this morning.

They were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77.

Also new overnight out of Madisonville, several people are facing charges after authorities executed a search warrant.

Police say they found a large amount of drugs and money.

It’s the day before Thanksgiving!

This means millions across the country will hit the road or airport to get some turkey!

We’ll have live looks at airports across the country, including the Evansville Regional Airport.

