UE volleyball wraps up historic season, loss to UNI in MVC Tournament Semifinals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An historic season for the University of Evansville volleyball team came to a close in a hard-fought match against top seeded Northern Iowa inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The Purple Aces put forth a stellar challenge from the outset but it was UNI advancing to Wednesday’s Missouri Valley Conference Championship match.

The 2022 campaign was a memorable one that included a program record for MVC victories, MVC Championship wins and individual accolades that included Alondra Vazquez setting the all-time UE program kills record and Giulia Cardona setting the single-season mark with 574 kills.

Cardona was the top performer on Tuesday, posting 19 kills, 3 assists and 2 aces. Vazquez added 12 kills and 9 digs. Kora Ruff recorded 33 assists while Blakeley Freeman picked up 10 digs.

