Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts charity event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Each year, Tri-state medical alliance hosts a style show to put a spotlight on a specific charity.

This year, the show raised $7,000 for computers for the group, “Young And Established.”

The founder of Young and Established, Courtney Johnson, says the computers they have now and outdated, and they have been in need of new ones for some time.

Johnson says the money will support their mission of inspiring and motivating the kids of today.

”Our students are here Monday through Friday,” says Johnson. “Even on the weekends they may come over just to use our computers. We definitely need new computers, so we’re just excited to get this donation today.”

They plan to purchase the computers from Best Buy on Friday.

