Sunshine, Slightly Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps stretch into the lower 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold as lows dip into the mid-30s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), becoming mostly cloudy with scattered light rain during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees behind a light southeasterly wind. Thursday night, cloudy with light rain early as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with light rain ending early as high temps ease into the upper 50s.

