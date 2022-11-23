Birthday Club
Scattered rain possible on Thanksgiving

11/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds rolled in earlier today, and rain will follow as we head into Thanksgiving.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, but we will fall back through the 50s this evening, then through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 30s by early Thursday morning under mostly cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°, but scattered showers will move in from the west around 11 AM and rain will be possible on and off throughout the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain will remain possible through Thursday night, but it will taper off by about 5 AM on Friday, so some early bird Black Friday shoppers may catch a stray shower, but most of the day will be dry. We may even catch a little sunshine toward the end of the day! Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 40s early Friday morning but will only climb about 10° into the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon.

That break from the rain will not last long. Another weather system will move in from the southwest this weekend, bringing us additional rain chances, mainly from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.

Right now, it looks like any chance of heavy rain or thunderstorms will stay to our south. In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up less than an inch of rain total from Thursday through Sunday.

We will see one mostly sunny day on Monday, but then another weather system will move in from the west, bringing us additional rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

