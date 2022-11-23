Salvation Army of Evansville hosting community Thanksgiving festival
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is inviting the public to the community Thanksgiving festival.
They say that’s happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location on North Fulton Avenue.
Guests will be served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including fresh pies.
Officials say the festival will also include crafts, pumpkin decorating, family photos and a hygiene kit giveaway.
