Salvation Army of Evansville hosting community Thanksgiving festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is inviting the public to the community Thanksgiving festival.

They say that’s happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location on North Fulton Avenue.

Guests will be served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including fresh pies.

Officials say the festival will also include crafts, pumpkin decorating, family photos and a hygiene kit giveaway.

