Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Report: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday night to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, CNN reports.

There are multiple fatalities and injuries, according to Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m., WAVY reports.

Police believe the lone shooter is dead.

Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas responded to reports of the shooting on Twitter.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 41
Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
Destiny Thomas
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
26-year-old Marcus Ellard
VCSO: Man facing sex crime charges after police find child porn on phone
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

Latest News

Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
Women’s Fund of Warrick Co. awarded grants to four organizations
Women’s Fund of Warrick Co. awarded grants to four organizations
HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.
HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash